Browns’ Denzel Ward is out of concussion protocol and will play in Sunday’s opener against Bengals

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday’s season opener against Cincinnati. Ward’s is the top player for a Browns secondary that will try to stop Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his trio of receivers. Ward was dealing with his fourth reported concussion in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler got hurt in an Aug. 26 exhibition in Kansas City. Browns safety Juan Thornhill is questionable with a calf injury. Veteran Rodney McLeod would start if Thornhill is unavailable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.