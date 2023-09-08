Browns’ Denzel Ward is out of concussion protocol and will play in Sunday’s opener against Bengals

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday’s season opener against Cincinnati. Ward’s is the top player for a Browns secondary that will try to stop Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his trio of receivers. Ward was dealing with his fourth reported concussion in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler got hurt in an Aug. 26 exhibition in Kansas City. Browns safety Juan Thornhill is questionable with a calf injury. Veteran Rodney McLeod would start if Thornhill is unavailable.

