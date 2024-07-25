Browns defensive starters Greg Newsome II, Dalvin Tomlinson sidelined from camp with injuries

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without two starters from last year’s top-ranked defense for most of training camp. Cornerback Greg Newsome II has already had surgery on an injured hamstring, and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure on Friday. Coach Kevin Stefanski provided medical updates on the two players in his opening remarks after the Browns had their first practice at the Greenbrier Resort. He’s hoping both will be back for the Sept. 8 opener against Dallas. Newsome was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list Wednesday while Tomlinson was a surprise addition to the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. Newsome was a first-round pick in 2021.

