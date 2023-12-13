Browns defensive starters Delpit, Okoronkwo out multiple weeks as team chases playoff spot

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The injuries to key players are piling up quickly for the Cleveland Browns. Starting safety Grant Delpit went on injured reserve and coach Kevin Stefanski said defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo is dealing with a pectoral injury that could sideline him for several weeks. It’s been a brutal few days for the Browns, who have managed to stay in the AFC playoff race despite a wave of injuries since training camp. They lost both starting offensive tackles this week, and Cleveland is playing its fourth starting quarterback because of injuries. Delpit injured his groin on Sunday against Jacksonville, one day before he signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.