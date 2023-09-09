Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett is chasing quarterbacks and greatness. As he heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. However, his personal success has not translated into wins as the Browns have consistently underachieved. Cleveland upgraded its defensive line during the offseason, giving Garrett more help than he has ever had. The 27-year-old had 16 sacks in 2022, when his season was marked by a single-car crash as he flipped his Porsche following practice. Garrett and the Browns open the 2023 season on Sunday against Cincinnati.

