Browns defensive star Myles Garrett buys minority ownership stake in NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett hurdled a Colts lineman last week. On Wednesday, the Browns’ star defensive end jumped into the NBA. Garrett finalized a deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garrett’s share in the team is not immediately known. The Cavs said he also will serve as an official “brand ambassador.” A four-time Pro Bowler, Garrett has attended numerous Cavs games in recent years. He participated in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game when the Cavs hosted the event in 2022. On Sunday, Garrett jumped over the interior of Indianapolis’ line to block a field goal.

