Browns defensive star Myles Garrett buys minority ownership stake in NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. The Browns won 39-38. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett hurdled a Colts lineman last week. On Wednesday, the Browns’ star defensive end jumped into the NBA. Garrett finalized a deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garrett’s share in the team is not immediately known. The Cavs said he also will serve as an official “brand ambassador.” A four-time Pro Bowler, Garrett has attended numerous Cavs games in recent years. He participated in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game when the Cavs hosted the event in 2022. On Sunday, Garrett jumped over the interior of Indianapolis’ line to block a field goal.

