Browns defensive ends Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas could miss significant time with knee injuries

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland’s defensive line depth is suddenly a concern as second-year ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas could miss significant time for the Browns with knee injuries. Before Monday’s practice, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed both injuries while providing few other details or a timetable for recovery. He did say the injuries could stretch into the regular season, which begins Sept. 10 against Cincinnati. Stefanski said one of the ends was injured in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets and the other was hurt “before” that.

