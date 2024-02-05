Browns counting on new OC Ken Dorsey getting most out of Deshaun Watson after QB success elsewhere

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Ken Dorsey’s background playing quarterback and coaching QBs made him a natural pick for the Browns, who hope he can work his magic with Deshaun Watson. Fired during the season in Buffalo, Dorsey was introduced as Cleveland’s new offensive coordinator by coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns made several coaching changes after their wild-card loss, most notably Stefanski firing coordinator Alex Van Pelt and bringing in Dorsey, who had success working with Cam Newton in Carolina and the Bills’ Josh Allen — dual-threat QBs with skill sets similar to Watson. The Browns also formally announced the hirings of running backs coach Duce Staley, tight ends coach Tommy Rees and defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.