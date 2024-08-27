Browns counting on Deshaun Watson’s return from shoulder surgery to build on playoff berth in 2023

Deshaun Watson’s first two seasons in Cleveland have been one big incompletion. The Browns are counting on that to change this season. Watson has played in just 12 games since Cleveland signed him to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022. He showed signs of being an elite quarterback again last season before fracturing his throwing shoulder and undergoing surgery after only six starts. The Browns made the playoffs without him, rescued by Joe Flacco. The Browns have one of the NFL’s best defenses, led by end Myles Garrett, who had 14 sacks and was selected as the AP Defensive Player of the Year for the first time.

