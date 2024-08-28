Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is back practicing after suffering 5th known concussion in NFL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has almost moved past another concussion. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering at least his fifth documented concussion while playing in the NFL. Ward remains in the league’s protocol, but he’s entered the final stage by being cleared to be back on the field. Ward got hurt on Aug. 12 when he hit the back of his head on the ground after defending a pass. He was wearing one of the mandated padded protective coverings on his helmet at the time. Ward had two concussions as a rookie in 2018, one in 2022 and another in the preseason last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.