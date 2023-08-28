Browns’ commitment and confidence in Cade York appears more shaken after kicker’s latest miss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cade York may no longer have a powerful leg to stand on with the Cleveland Browns. York’s struggles this summer have eroded Cleveland’s confidence in him and coach Kevin Stefanski’s failure to commit to the second-year kicker for the season opener has raised more questions about his future. One day after York missed an extra point and had a late field goal blocked in a loss to Kansas City, Stefanski wouldn’t confirm that York will be the team’s kicker for the Sept. 10 season opener. It’s a change of tone for the Browns, who have been effusive in supporting York this summer.

