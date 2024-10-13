Browns coach Stefanski stands by Watson as beleaguered QB’s struggles continue

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract is guaranteed. Seemingly, so is his job. Watson failed to lead Cleveland to an offensive touchdown, failed to lead Cleveland to its first 20-point game, and failed to lead Cleveland to even a glint of hope it can turn around its season. But coach Kevin Stefanski said after the Browns lost 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles that Watson will remain the starting quarterback. Watson finished 16 of 23 for 168 yards and blew a chance at a tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a game this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.