Browns coach Stefanski stands by Watson as beleaguered QB’s struggles continue

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract is guaranteed. Seemingly, so is his job. Watson failed to lead Cleveland to an offensive touchdown, failed to lead Cleveland to its first 20-point game, and failed to lead Cleveland to even a glint of hope it can turn around its season. But coach Kevin Stefanski said after the Browns lost 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles that Watson will remain the starting quarterback. Watson finished 16 of 23 for 168 yards and blew a chance at a tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a game this season.

