Browns coach Stefanski holding onto calling plays; 2 defensive starters out injured as camp opens

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The Browns offense is expected to look different this season. The player caller won’t change. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he’ll retain play-calling duties, something he has done since being hired by Cleveland in 2020. There had been speculation Stefanski would hand off play calling to new coordinator Ken Dorsey. But Stefanski ended any suspense on the first day of camp in West Virginia. Stefanski also revealed that cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson could miss most of camp. Newsome has had surgery on an injured hamstring, while Tomlinson is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure Friday. Stefanski is hoping both players will be back for the Sept. 8 opener against Dallas.

