Browns coach: LT Wills used ‘poor choice of words’ in saying it was ‘business decision’ not to play

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided some protection for offensive left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Stefanski said that he met with Wills in the aftermath of the former first-round pick saying he made a “business decision” by choosing to sit out a recent game against Baltimore because of a knee injury. Stefanski called Wills’ comments “a poor choice of words.” Wills, who had knee surgery in December, said earlier this week he chose to sit out the Oct. 27 game after hyperextending his knee a week earlier. Dawand Jones replaced him in that game and has since taken his starting spot.

