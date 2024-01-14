Browns coach confident Deshaun Watson will be ‘ready to roll’ after season-ending shoulder surgery

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski remains confident Deshaun Watson will bounce back from a season-ending shoulder injury that limited him this season and be the elite quarterback Cleveland mortgaged its future to get. Watson made just six starts before undergoing shoulder surgery in November. Although the 28-year-old QB hasn’t consistently played at an elite level, Stefanski feels Watson’s best is yet to come. Stefanski said Watson has progressed in his rehab and should be ready by the spring. The Browns signed Joe Flacco after Watson got hurt and the 38-year-old QB was sensational for Cleveland. Stefanski wouldn’t say if he’ll push for the Browns to re-sign Flacco.

