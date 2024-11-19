Browns’ Chubb facing Steelers for first time since suffering career-threatening knee injury in 2023

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb’s most recent view of the Steelers came through tear-filled eyes as he sat on the back of a cart being driven off the field. He’ll see them again Thursday under better circumstances. Chubb will face Cleveland’s hated rival for the first time since last year, when the Browns running back sustained a second traumatic injury to his left knee. The injury in Week 2 at Pittsburgh ended his season, threatened his career and jarred teammates. Chubb got hurt when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hit him low on a run near the goal line. Chubb underwent two surgeries and his inspiring comeback has been one of the few positives in a lost season for the Browns.

