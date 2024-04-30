Browns, center Brian Allen agree to 1-year contract. Allen spent 5 seasons with Los Angeles Rams

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added depth to their solid offensive line, agreeing on a contract with free agent center Brian Allen. His agency announced the agreement Tuesday on social media. Allen started 36 games and a Super Bowl for the Rams before being released in February. He’s getting a one-year contract with Cleveland. The 28-year-old Allen was slowed by injuries the past two seasons and was a backup in 2023. The Rams released him in February. Former NFL center LeCharles Bentley, who was briefly with the Browns and founded AMDG Sports, posted Allen’s agreement on social media.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.