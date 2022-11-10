Browns CB Ward back to face Dolphins following concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play Sunday at Miami after missing Cleveland’s past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9. Ward said he’s fully recovered from his third concussion, which happened when he banged his head on the turf while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ward said he’s not concerned about any lingering effects from the head injury. The 25-year-old Ward smiled throughout his media availability before the Browns practiced to continue preparing to face the Dolphins. Ward’s coming back just in time to help cover Miami’s speedy receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

