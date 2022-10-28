Browns CB Newsome upset he won’t face Bengals WR Chase

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. Newsome did no try to hide his dejection or disappointment. He wanted to face Ja'Marr Chase. Newsome's chance to prove to the Bengals star wide receiver that he is a top-flight cornerback has been postponed. Chase's hip injury will keep him out of Monday night's Cincinnati-Cleveland clash and Newsome is not happy about it.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was looking forward to proving something to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. That day will have to wait. Chase’s hip injury will keep him off the field against Cleveland on Monday night. Newsome was anxious to face Chase, who took a swipe at him and Cleveland’s secondary during the offseason. Newsome said he didn’t feel disrespected by Chase but wanted to show him he was an elite corner. Even without Chase, the Bengals have plenty of playmakers to cause problems for the Browns, who have lost four straight games.

