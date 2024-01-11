Browns CB Denzel Ward injures knee in practice. Pro Bowler questionable for playoff against Texans

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward injured his knee in practice on Thursday and is questionable for Cleveland’s wild-card game on Saturday against the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The extent of Ward’s injury is not immediately known, but if he’s less than 100% it will further stress a Browns secondary already missing its starting safeties. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t offer many details about Ward’s injury, which occurred after the period open to reporters was over. Ward was selected to his third Pro Bowl this season, his sixth with Cleveland. He’s had a major role for the Browns’ top-rated defense.

