Browns CB Denzel Ward back at practice following 6th concussion, not yet cleared to play Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returned to practice Friday and could be cleared to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering his sixth documented concussion last week. Ward is listed on the injury report as questionable. He’s progressed all week and was given the go-ahead to get back on the field, the final hurdle before he can be cleared from league concussion protocol. The 27-year-old got hurt in the second half of last week’s 29-24 win over Baltimore. A three-time Pro Bowler, Ward is having one of his best seasons. He’s been credited with a league-high 13 passes defensed but has yet to get his first interception.

