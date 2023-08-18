Browns backing second-year kicker Cade York despite his preseason struggles, late miss vs. Eagles

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have a Cade York conundrum. The embattled second-year kicker missed his third field-goal attempt of the exhibition season Thursday night against Philadelphia, renewing questions about his future with Cleveland and whether the team needs to enact any backup plans with the Sept. 10 season opener approaching. Despite York’s preseason struggles, coach Kevin Stefanski insists the Browns aren’t ready to give him the boot. York made three field goals against the Eagles before he missed a 47-yarder that would have given Cleveland a late lead. He got a reprieve when Philadelphia was penalized, but then missed a 41-yarder.

