Browns are re-signing kicker Cade York, AP source says. The former draft pick was cut last season

A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns are re-signing kicker Cade York. The 23-year-old was released by the team last summer after a rough preseason. But the Browns, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2022, still believe in his talent, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because York hasn’t signed his deal. York’s return on a futures contract was first reported by Cleveland.com. York had a decent rookie season but his struggles in exhibition games led to his release and the Browns traded for Dustin Hopkins, who was sensational for Cleveland and a big part of its playoff run.

