Browns are re-signing kicker Cade York, AP source says. The former draft pick was cut last season

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Cleveland is re-signing York, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 whose struggles led to him being cut before last season, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns are re-signing kicker Cade York. The 23-year-old was released by the team last summer after a rough preseason. But the Browns, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2022, still believe in his talent, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because York hasn’t signed his deal. York’s return on a futures contract was first reported by Cleveland.com. York had a decent rookie season but his struggles in exhibition games led to his release and the Browns traded for Dustin Hopkins, who was sensational for Cleveland and a big part of its playoff run.

