Browns are ‘not changing quarterbacks’ after Deshaun Watson and the offense struggle again

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says his team is not changing quarterbacks after Deshaun Watson and the offense struggled in a 34-13 loss at Washington. Watson was 15 of 28 for 125 yards and a garbage time touchdown before being replaced late by Jameis Winston to run out the clock. Watson was sacked seven times in the process as the Browns lost a third consecutive game to drop to 1-4 on the season. Stefanski said the offensive problems cannot be blamed on one player.

