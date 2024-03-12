Browns are adding Jameis Winston to back up Deshaun Watson, AP source says

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) attends a news conference after their NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills have informed running back Nyheim Hines that they will be releasing him this week as part of a salary cap-cutting move in advance of the NFL’s free agency period, a person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to sign quarterback Jameis Winston as a backup for Deshaun Watson. The person says Winston is getting a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. And Joe Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, tells the AP that his client didn’t receive an offer from the Browns to stay in Cleveland. Flacco went 4-1 last year in place of an injured Watson to help the Browns reach the playoffs.

