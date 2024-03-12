Browns are adding Jameis Winston to back up Deshaun Watson, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to sign quarterback Jameis Winston as a backup for Deshaun Watson. The person says Winston is getting a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. And Joe Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, tells the AP that his client didn’t receive an offer from the Browns to stay in Cleveland. Flacco went 4-1 last year in place of an injured Watson to help the Browns reach the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.