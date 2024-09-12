Browns and Jaguars trying to avoid starting the season in an 0-2 hole

Cleveland and Jacksonville could use Week 1 do-overs. The Browns managed just 230 yards in a 33-17 loss to Dallas as quarterback Deshaun Watson was under steady duress. Watson threw two interceptions and was sacked six times while playing without offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. Jacksonville, meanwhile, fumbled at the goal line late in the third quarter to negate a touchdown that would have extended its lead to 24-7 at Miami. The Dolphins took over from there and rallied to win 20-17. The Browns and Jaguars are now trying to bounce back and avoid an 0-2 hole.

