Browns and broken offense back home to face Bengals and QB Burrow looking for first win in Cleveland

Joe Burrow has done just about everything in his NFL career — except win in Cleveland. Cincinnati’s quarterback is 0-3 on the road against the Browns, a skid he’s hoping to end on Sunday. While Burrow has played well through six games, the Bengals have gotten off to another slow start. Cleveland’s has been worse. The Browns are 1-5 and quarterback Deshaun Watson has played so poorly there have been calls for coach Kevin Stefanski to bench him. The Browns made a major move this week, trading top wide receiver Amari Cooper to Buffalo. Cleveland will get a lift as running back Nick Chubb will play for the first since suffering a major knee in Week 2 last year.

