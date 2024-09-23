Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett listed as ‘day to day’ with injuries after undergoing MRI on feet

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t sustain any further injuries to his feet while playing hurt in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. The team continues to list him as “day to day.” Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett underwent an MRI on Monday. Stefanski did not provide any specifics about the results or Garrett’s injuries. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year had to be helped off the field at one point in Sunday’s 21-15 loss. Garrett revealed he’s dealing with multiple issues in his lower legs. The Browns visit Las Vegas on Sunday. Stefanski said right guard Wyatt Teller is likely headed to injured reserve after hurting his knee.

