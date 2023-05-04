Browns agree to terms with S Rodney McLeod on 1-year deal

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) follows play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary Thursday, May 4, 2023, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod. The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod. The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. With Cleveland, McLeod will be reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was hired in the offseason to fix a unit that woefully underperformed last season. McLeod and Schwartz won a Super Bowl together with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.

