Browns agree to terms with S Rodney McLeod on 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod. The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. With Cleveland, McLeod will be reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was hired in the offseason to fix a unit that woefully underperformed last season. McLeod and Schwartz won a Super Bowl together with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.

