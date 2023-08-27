Browns add backfield depth, acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. in trade from Patriots for T Wheatley

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Looking to bolster their backfield depth, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Strong Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in a trade with the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to bolster their backfield depth behind star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. in a trade with New England. The Browns sent offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the Patriots for Strong, a fourth-round pick last season by New England. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong appeared in 15 games as a rookie. With second-year back Jerome Ford out with a hamstring injury, Cleveland has been looking to add another experienced runner to slot behind Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler who for a career-high 1,525 yards last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.