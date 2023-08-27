Browns add backfield depth, acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. in trade from Patriots for T Wheatley

CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to bolster their backfield depth behind star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. in a trade with New England. The Browns sent offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the Patriots for Strong, a fourth-round pick last season by New England. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong appeared in 15 games as a rookie. With second-year back Jerome Ford out with a hamstring injury, Cleveland has been looking to add another experienced runner to slot behind Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler who for a career-high 1,525 yards last season.

