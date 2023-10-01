Brown’s 3 TD passes power South Florida to a 44-30 win over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw for three touchdowns, including an 88-yarder to Sean Atkins, and Tramel Logan added a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown to carry South Florida to a 44-30 win over Navy. South Florida trailed 14-0 barely six minutes into the game, before answering with three straight touchdowns, two of them passes from Brown to Akins.

