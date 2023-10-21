Brown, Wright rally South Florida to 24-21 victory over UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Byrum Brown and Nay’Quan Wright had fourth-quarter touchdown runs to rally South Florida to a 24-21 victory over Connecticut. South Florida (4-4) trailed 21-10 after Camryn Edwards scored on a 33-yard run for UConn (1-6) with 12:48 left in the game. Brown answered with a 6-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive to pull the Bulls within four points. Wright added a 4-yard scoring run at the end of a nine-play, 90-yard drive to give USF the lead with 4:02 remaining. Wright scored on a 1-yard run to give the Bulls a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

