Brown tosses 3 TD passes to lead USF to a 45-0 rout of undermanned Syracuse in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and became the second USF quarterback to amass more than 4,000 total yards in a season, leading the Bulls to a 45-0 rout of undermanned Syracuse in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Brown, a redshirt freshman, closed out his outstanding season with 4,101 total yards. Quinton Flowers’s 4,339 total yards in a season is the most for the Bulls. Syracuse used a employed a hodgepodge approach at quarterback. Tight end Dan Villari, a former QB at Michigan, drew the start, with backup quarterback Braden Davis and running back LeQuint Allen Jr. also sharing snaps.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.