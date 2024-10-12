Brown throws two 4th quarter TD passes to lift Towson past Norfolk State 28-23

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Sean Brown threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Towson came from two-points down to post a 28-23 win over Norfolk State in a non-conference game. After dropping back-to-back games to teams ranked in the top five nationally (14-13 at No. 5 Villanova and 41-24 at No. 2 North Dakota State), the Tigers have now won back-to-back games, including a 34-27 upset of No. 12 William & Mary.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.