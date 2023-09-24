Brown throws for 435 yards, accounts for 3 TDs, South Florida beats Rice 42-29 in an AAC opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw for 435 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead South Florida to a 42-29 victory over Rice in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run gave South Florida a 20-14 lead about a minute into the third quarter. He added a 49-yard touchdown pass to Naiem Simmons late in the third and an 8-yarder to Sean Atkins that stretched the Bulls’ lead to 34-21 with 13:22 remaining. JT Daniels was 27-of-40 passing for 432 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Rice (2-2, 0-1).

