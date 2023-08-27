Brown throws for 361 yards, Jackson State feels like a million bucks after donation from Sean Combs

ATLANTA (AP) — Jason Brown threw for 361 yards, Irv Mulligan ran for 109 yards, and Jackson State rolled past South Carolina State 37-7 in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff season opener. The win wasn’t the only big news in the debut of T.C. Taylor as coach of the Tigers, as Jackson State was also presented with a million-dollar donation from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Mulligan’s 46-yard run got the Tigers on the scoreboard in their first possession and Brown added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jency Riley, leading Jackson State to a 17-0 halftime lead. Brown added touchdown passes of 21 yards to DJ Stevens and 44 yards to Andre Hunt in the second half.

