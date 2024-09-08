Brown throws 2 TD passes as San Jose State beats Air Force 17-7

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Emmett Brown passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard TD connection with Jackson Canaan that gave San Jose State the lead for good and the Spartans beat Air Force 17-7. Air Force’s Cade Davis made it 7-7 with a 6-yard run, set up by Jerome Gaillard Jr.’s 41-yard interception return to the 28. A pass interference penalty against the Air Force defense on third-and-9 kept SJSU’s ensuing drive alive and two plays later Brown hit Canaan in stride for a TD that made it 14-7 with 4:06 left in the first quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way. John Busha was 7-of-20 passing for 54 yards with two interceptions for Air Force. Harris finished with 50 yards rushing on eight carries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.