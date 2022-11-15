Brown, Stetson hold off late South Florida rally, win 68-67

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Luke Brown scored 20 points, including a late layup and jumper that allowed Stetson to hold off a late South Florida rally to earn a 68-67 win on Monday night.

Brown was 7 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Hatters (2-0). Stephan D. Swenson scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from distance). Alvin Tumblin finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jamir Chaplin finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (0-3). South Florida also got 15 points and four assists from Tyler Harris. In addition, Russel Tchewa had 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for Stetson is a matchup Friday with Rider. South Florida hosts Austin Peay on Thursday.

