Brown sparks Tulane rally in 31-21 victory over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver Yulkeith Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run five seconds into the fourth quarter and Tulane rallied for a 31-21 victory over Memphis. The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) trailed 21-17 when Brown scored — one play after he hauled in a pass from Michael Pratt for a 29-yard gain on third-and-12. Pratt padded the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Keys III. The insurance score came four plays after Kam Pedescleaux picked off a Seth Henigan pass to give Tulane the ball near midfield. Henigan threw three unanswered touchdown passes for the Tigers (4-2, 1-1) after the Green Wave took a 10-0 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.