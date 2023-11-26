Brown sparks South Florida over Charlotte 48-14; Bulls eligible for bowl game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score to help South Florida become eligible for a bowl game by closing out the regular season with a 48-14 victory over Charlotte. Charlotte (3-9, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) grabbed a 7-0 lead on the opening possession of the game when Joachim Bangda’s 2-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive. South Florida (6-6, 4-3) pulled even on Brown’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Sean Atkins. The tying score came one play after the 49ers failed to convert on fourth-and-1 at their own 10-yard line. South Florida regained the lead on a trick play when Atkins threw a 62-yard scoring strike to Kelley Joiner midway through the second quarter.

