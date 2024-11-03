Brown, Shough lead Louisville to its first win over No. 11 Clemson 33-21 Saturday night

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Isaac Brown ran for a career high 151 yards and a clinching touchdown as Louisville beat No. 11 Clemson 33-21. It was the first time the Cardinals had ever beaten the Tigers. Tyler Shough somersaulted to end a 4-yard TD run that put the Cardinals ahead for good. Brock Travelstead matched his career high with four field goals and the Cardinals held Clemson to its second fewest yards of the season. Louisville qualified for a bowl game and ended its 0-8 mark against the Tigers. Brown had his fourth game this season with at least 100 yards.

