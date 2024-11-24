Brown, Shough each have 2 touchdowns, Clark intercepts 2 passes as Louisville blows out Pitt 37-9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaac Brown rushed for two touchdowns, Tyler Shough threw for two scores and Stanquan Clark had two of Louisville’s three interceptions as the Cardinals routed Pittsburgh 37-9 on Saturday. The Cardinals led 27-0 at halftime with 10 points off Clark’s two interceptions. The linebacker’s end-zone pickoff of Eli Holstein on the opening possession set up Brock Travelstead’s 41-yard field goal before he laid out to snatch Nate Yarnell’s second-quarter pass that resulted in Isaac Brown’s 15-yard TD run one snap later. Pitt lost QB Eli Holstein with a left leg injury in the first quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.