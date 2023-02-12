Brown scores 23, No. 12 Michigan turns back Nebraska 80-75

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and dished off 10 assists and No. 12 Michigan topped Nebraska 80-75. Brown, who played at Nebraska her first two seasons and surpassed 1,800 points for her career, made nine free throws in the fourth quarter when Michigan went 10 of 15 to hold off the Cornhuskers. Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Cornhuskers and Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points. Jaz Shelley scored 14 points with 10 assists. Two Brown free throws had the lead at 11 with less than a minutes to play. Nebraska made four shots in the last minute but was only 5 of 16 before that with four turnovers and four missed free throws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.