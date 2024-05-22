Brown scores 20, Brink leads defensive stand in final seconds of Sparks’ win over Mystics

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 20 points, rookie Cameron Brink led a defensive effort that three times did not allow a clear shot in the final possessions and the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Washington Mystics 70-68. With Los Angeles leading 67-66, Washington had the ball and called timeout with 24.7 seconds left and nine seconds remaining on the shot clock. They did not get a shot off. The Sparks then made 3 of 4 free throws and led 70-68 before the Mystics went to Shakira Austin in the paint for the chance to tie the score. Brink stripped her of the ball as she attempted to shoot, then Brink blocked the shot after the loose ball came back to Austin.

