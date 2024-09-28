Brown rallies past Harvard to snap a 12-game losing streak in series on Mark Mahoney’s late TD

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Willcox and Mark Mahoney connected on two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last with 21 seconds left for Brown’s first lead of the game, and the Bears rallied to beat Harvard 31-28 to snap a 12-game losing streak in the series. Trailing 28-23, Brown forced a punt near midfield with 2:32 left in the fourth but turned it over on downs deep in its own territory. Harvard worked the clock down before attempting a field goal with under a minute left. Harvard’s first field goal attempt of the season ended in a high snap that Brown scooped up and returned to the Crimson’s 27-yard line with 28 seconds left. Mahoney made a juggling catch in corner of the end zone with 21 seconds left for Brown’s first lead at 29-28.

