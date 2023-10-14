Brown rallies from 14 points down in fourth quarter, defeats Princeton 28-27 in overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Willcox connected with Mark Mahoney for the tying touchdown in the final minute of regulation, Nate Lussier threw the winning TD pass in overtime, and Brown defeated Princeton 28-27. The Bears trailed 21-7 in the fourth quarter before Stockton Owen scored on a 1-yard run and Willcox threw to Mahoney for a 50-yard touchdown to tie it with 53 seconds left. Princeton scored first in overtime on a 21-yard pass from Blake Stenstrom to Tyler Picinic, but the Tigers missed the extra point. Brown won it when Graham Walker caught a 4-yard TD pass from Lussier and Christopher Maron converted the extra point.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.