Brown, Okanawa lead Duke women to 70-58 win over Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament second round

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kennedy Brown scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, after Duke used a big run in the second quarter to take control, and the seventh-seeded Blue Devils defeated 10th-seeded Georgia Tech 70-58 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Duke led by double figures for all but 54 seconds of the second half. Duke advances to play 10th-ranked North Carolina State, the second seed, in the quarterfinals Friday. Oluchi Okanawa led Duke with 15 points. Tonie Morgan had 19 points. Duke used two runs to take a 38-26 halftime lead. The Blue Devils scored the last 11 points of the first quarter for a 17-8 lead. The Yellow Jackets opened the second quarter with a 12-3 run to tie the game at 20 but then Duke had an 18-1 blitz.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.