Brown, No. 18 Michigan women beat Michigan St. 77-67

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half and finished two assists shy of a triple-double to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 77-67 win over rival Michigan State. Brown scored 10 in the fourth quarter, eight from the foul line, and Maddie Nolan had two big 3-pointers in the fourth and scored 22 points for the Wolverines. Michigan pulled out a second-straight win without leading scored Laila Phelia, who has a lower leg injury. Brown was 8 of 9 and Nolan 5 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Matilda Ekh and Moira Joiner both had 12 for the Spartans, who lost their third straight since coach Susy Merchant had a medical issue and a minor car accident on Jan. 28.

