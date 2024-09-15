Brown, Nash connect for 3 TDs to send San Jose State past Kennesaw State 31-10

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Redshirt sophomore Emmett Brown threw for a career-high 355 yards and four touchdowns and Nick Nash set a school receptions record and San Jose State beat Kennesaw State 31-10. Brown threw touchdowns of 24, 3 and 9 yards to Nash and 35 yards to Justin Lockhart. Nash finished with a program record 17 receptions for 225 yards. The Owls led 3-0 after the first quarter on Austin Welch’s 32-yard field goal close to the midway point of the first quarter.

