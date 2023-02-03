Brown leads No. 18 Michigan women to 74-57 win over Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 27 points to propel No. 18 Michigan to a 74-57 victory over Illinois. Brown sank 10 of 13 shots from the floor and all seven of her free throws for the Wolverines (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten Conference). She added five assists and four rebounds. Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser scored 10 points apiece. Kiser snagged six rebounds. Kendall Bostic and Genesis Bryant both had 18 points to pace the Fighting Illini (17-6, 7-5).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.