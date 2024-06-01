Brown hits two home runs, UCSB holds off Fresno State rally to win 9-6

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jessada Brown hit two home runs and drove in four runs and Aaron Parker went 5-for-5, leading regional host UC Santa Barbara to a 9-6 victory over Fresno State at the NCAA Tournament. Brown hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a three-run blast in the Gauchos’ four-run fourth. Trailing 9-3 entering the eighth inning, Fresno State rallied with three runs that scored on an error, a wild pitch and a single by Grady Morgan. The Bulldogs threatened again in the ninth and had runners on the corners with one out. Matt Ager then came on to pitch for the Gauchos and retired the side on two fly balls for his 11th save.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.